Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Twelve Seas Investment Company II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 50.1% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 18.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 257,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWLV opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

