Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 160 to GBX 200. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trustpilot Group traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 174.40 ($2.22), with a volume of 691895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.60 ($1.86).

Trustpilot Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.95. The company has a market cap of £701.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,700.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About Trustpilot Group

(Get Free Report)

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.