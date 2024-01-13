Truist Financial Raises Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Price Target to $121.00

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Albany International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.58.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,431,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,335,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Albany International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

