Truist Financial Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $95.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.11.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

