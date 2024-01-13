TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

TOWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of TOWN opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $31.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after acquiring an additional 827,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 40.1% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,372,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after purchasing an additional 678,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,040,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 333,828 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after buying an additional 316,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

