TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,985,000 after buying an additional 1,074,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after buying an additional 707,740 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $83.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.99 and a one year high of $84.08. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

