TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

