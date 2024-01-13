TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Corteva by 283.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

