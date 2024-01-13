TIAA Trust National Association Takes $826,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 20.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 559,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,989,000 after purchasing an additional 95,629 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

