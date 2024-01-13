TIAA Trust National Association Purchases New Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.50. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

