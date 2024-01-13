TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,481 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 128.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

