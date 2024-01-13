TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHD opened at $76.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $72.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

