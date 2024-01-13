TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 636,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,051,000 after buying an additional 73,398 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 45.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $234.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.19 and a 200-day moving average of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.29.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

