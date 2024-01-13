TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $837,000 Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.72. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.24.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

