TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $770,000 Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $916,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $124.07 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $106.45 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.31.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.07%.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.14.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

