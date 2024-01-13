TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $770,000 Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $916,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Price Performance
CHDN opened at $124.07 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $106.45 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.31.
Churchill Downs Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.14.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.
