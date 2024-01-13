TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $744,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ADM opened at $69.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.