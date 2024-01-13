TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $667,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $207.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

