TIAA Trust National Association Invests $971,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 131.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $223.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.47. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

