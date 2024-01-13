TIAA Trust National Association Invests $908,000 in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

