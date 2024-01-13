TIAA Trust National Association Invests $881,000 in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $249.08 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

