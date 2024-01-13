TIAA Trust National Association Invests $797,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after acquiring an additional 338,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $123.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average is $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

