TIAA Trust National Association Invests $759,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.30 and a 1-year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

