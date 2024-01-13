TIAA Trust National Association Acquires Shares of 3,559 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $197.54 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.93 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.