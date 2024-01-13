TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.14.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $534.19 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $551.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $531.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

