Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $144.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $112.84 and a 1 year high of $146.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.54.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

