Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $144.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.14.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.8 %
Thomson Reuters stock opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $112.84 and a 1 year high of $146.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.54.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 39.52%.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Thomson Reuters
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.