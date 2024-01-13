The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,463,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,802 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $213,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,986 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $150.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

