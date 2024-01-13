The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $45.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Mosaic Stock Down 1.8 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

