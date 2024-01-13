The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,025 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $27,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

