Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TERN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.19.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TERN

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.