Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,966,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 124,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,122,000 after acquiring an additional 119,014 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after acquiring an additional 59,179 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tennant news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Tennant Stock Up 1.5 %

TNC stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Tennant has a one year low of $63.30 and a one year high of $93.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.60 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

