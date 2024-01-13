Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $86.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of THC stock opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

