TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$30.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.75.

Get TELUS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TELUS

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS stock opened at C$24.30 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$21.16 and a 1 year high of C$29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.69. The company has a market cap of C$35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of C$5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0725022 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.78%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.