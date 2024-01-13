TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,890 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.16% of Rollins worth $29,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 1.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Rollins by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 7.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $43.75 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

