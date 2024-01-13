TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140,209 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.22% of Omnicom Group worth $31,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

