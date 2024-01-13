TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,976 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of HubSpot worth $29,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $20,978,655 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Trading Down 1.5 %

HUBS stock opened at $561.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.97 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.72 and a twelve month high of $593.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.