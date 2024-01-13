TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,828 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.35% of Confluent worth $31,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth $3,014,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth $7,020,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth $1,085,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Confluent by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $165,929.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 417,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $165,929.07. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 417,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of CFLT opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. On average, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

