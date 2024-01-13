TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,255 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Extra Space Storage worth $25,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $152.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.33. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

