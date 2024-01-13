TD Asset Management Inc Sells 93,626 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,626 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.23% of GFL Environmental worth $26,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.36%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

