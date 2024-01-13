TD Asset Management Inc Sells 7,704 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $181.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $181.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.36.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

