TD Asset Management Inc Sells 6,987 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of MSCI worth $29,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $545.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $532.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.40. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $573.32.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.29.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

