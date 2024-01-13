TD Asset Management Inc Sells 40,260 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,172 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 40,260 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of SEA worth $27,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 25.7% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,673 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SEA by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,101 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 108.9% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $35.89 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.