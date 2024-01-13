TD Asset Management Inc Sells 19,611 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,611 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Consolidated Edison worth $27,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

ED stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.39. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

