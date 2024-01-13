TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,519 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,416 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $31,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

