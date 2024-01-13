TD Asset Management Inc Sells 12,978 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.19% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $28,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on RS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS opened at $281.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $208.04 and a 1 year high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

