TD Asset Management Inc Sells 11,385 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.61% of Hamilton Lane worth $29,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after acquiring an additional 482,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 477,614 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,249.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 392,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 376,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $22,674,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLNE. Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $116.98.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

