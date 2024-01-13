TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140,209 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.22% of Omnicom Group worth $31,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,262,000 after buying an additional 2,953,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 953,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,677,000 after purchasing an additional 946,369 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $88.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

