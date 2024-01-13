TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,330 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.66% of Alamos Gold worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

