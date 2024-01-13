TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.57% of Sealed Air worth $27,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 50.9% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 16.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $412,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEE

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.