TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,785 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.24% of Graco worth $29,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth about $3,015,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 47.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 458.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Graco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GGG opened at $84.53 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,734 shares of company stock worth $2,495,479. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.