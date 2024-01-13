TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,381 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.08% of Celestica worth $31,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after acquiring an additional 242,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 77,778 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,795,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Celestica by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 211,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.15. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.